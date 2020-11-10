Suriya Never Wanted To Work With Soorarai Pottru Director, What Changed His Mind?

Kollywood actor Suriya starrer 'Soorarai Pottru' is all set to release on Amazon prime on November 12.

Suriya's fans have huge expectations from the movie. The movie is based on the life story of Captain Gopinath of Karnataka. The trailer of this movie has created enough buzz in the film industry and fans are eagerly waiting for the release of this movie which has a huge star cast.

The movie is helmed by Sudha Kongara, and happens to be her fifth directorial movie. Suriya and Sudha's friendship goes back to years. Suriya has said that he didn't want to do a movie with Sudha Kongara. But a movie directed by Sudha is said to have made him change his decision.

Sudha Kongara used to work as an assistant director for Maniratnam. She has been Suriya's friend from those days. "As an actor It was easy for me to convince Maniratnam, but it was very difficult to convince Sudha," says Suriya. "I and Sudha are good friends. I didn't want to spoil my friendship with her by working in a cinema with her. But after watching "Irudi" which was directed by her I changed my decision," said Suriya. Irudi movie was a super hit.

Madhavan had played a boxing coach in the movie, which was released in Hindi also as "Sala Kadoos" which was also a hit. Later, the movie was also remade in Telugu. Soorarai Pottru depicts the adventurous story of Captain Gopinath who strives to establish "Air Deccan" for the benefit of middle class people who could realise their dreams to travel by flight.

Aparna Balamuruli, Paresh Rawal, Mohan Babu, Jockey Shroff, Urvashi, and sandalwood actor Achuth Kumar are in the star cast. The trailer of this movie which has been released gives a peek into Suriya's amazing acting skills, exciting story line, and wonderful quality of picturisation.

The movie is bankrolled by Suriya and Guneeth Monga and the music is handled by G V Prakash. Captain Gopinath was born in Karnataka's Melukote who later joined Indian Air force. He was also a part of the Army during the Bangladesh liberation.