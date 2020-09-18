Suriya's Soorarai Pottru Joins 100 Crore Club Even Before Release

There was a time when filmmakers had to run from pillar to post to sell their movies. From approaching distributors to finding theatres not to mention extensive touring of cities to ensure maximum publicity and decent turnout of people at theatres, it was one helluva job.

So, what has come as a blessing in disguise is the OTT platform. The new trend has made it easier for filmmakers to ensure a decent Recent On Investment for their projects. Although the actor faced a lot of flak from filmmakers, theatres owners and distributors, some credit must be given to Kollywood actor Suriya who set the profitable precedent for other producers to ensure they got their investment back.

The OTT trend is proving to be a boon for filmmakers as movies can be sold regardless of theatres' availability. Movies of famous stars are getting sold without the need for theatres. These movies are being sold to OTT platforms for huge chunks of money.

Earlier, filmmakers had to wait for ticket collections to make money but now they don't have to wait longer. The best part is OTT platforms don't mind shelling out even Rs 50-100 crores for movies rich in content. To cite an example, Kollywood actor turned producer Suriya starrer 'Soorarai Pottru' is getting released through OTT.

Other than OTT payment, the movie has also amassed crores of rupees in terms of satellite rights. Suriya, who is also the producer of this movie, has intelligently handled these dealings and has earned a lot of profit.

This movie is based on the story of Air Deccan founder Captain Gopinath and the budget of this movie is said to be about 45 crores. This includes the remuneration of 25 crores for Suriya. The movie has been sold to Amazon Prime for a whopping fifty crores.

This movie has made a profit of five crores from OTT alone. The satellite rights of this movie are purchased by Sun Networks for about fifteen crores and will be telecast on sun TV during Diwali and Dasara.

Now, we hear that the dubbing rights of Soorarai Pottru has been sold for ten crores and the remake rights have been sold for another ten crores. To sum up, the movie has been sold for 85 crores even before its release. Suriya's recent movie 'NGK' did not meet the expectations.

After learning lessons from this experience, Suriya has made a good profit through OTT. The movie will be released in October on Amazon prime.