Thalapathy Vijay Fans Bully Malavika Mohanan For Branding Master Illustration Sexist

That Vijay's Master was supposed to release in theatres on April 9 as a summer treat is no news. The movie is currently in its post-production phase. While the makers are busy with the post-production work and the actor is spending quality time with family because of the lockdown break, fans continue to keep the movie in news for one reason or the other.

The latest was for a fan-made illustration featuring the cast of Master in which the lead actress Malavika Mohanan is seen working in the kitchen while the other members of the cast are seen busy in several activities.

The fan-created Master cartoon has not gone down well with the lead actress who has called out the poster for being sexist. She posted a couple of tweets saying a woman's role doesn't start or end in the kitchen. While the fan-made poster itself has over 1000 RTs, Malavika's stand upset Vijay's fans who trolled, bullied and harassed her, driving her to the edge. Unable to bear the consequences of the controversy created by her tweets, Malavika soon deleted her tweets to avoid any further talk.

Meanwhile, singer Chinmayi Sripada has come out in support of the Master actress. She has stated that it was unfortunate that while the sexist poster got promoted by the netizens, the person who pointed to the mistake was driven to the point of deleting her tweet to avoid getting into trouble.

Master stars Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan in key roles. The movie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, whose previous outing Kaithi with Karti was a super hit. The film is bankrolled by XB Creations and is expected to hit theatres post lockdown.