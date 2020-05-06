Thaman to team up with Thalapathy for the first time!

Thaman is on a super form now. The music composer is riding high with back to back hits. Already, he has his hands full and we came to know that the music composer is going to come on board for #Thalapathy65 under AR Murugadoss direction, for Thuppaki sequel. This is currently the hot buzz in the movie industry now. The success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo now made Thaman the music director on demand.

If the combination gets materialized, the project will have all the potential to become a huge blockbuster. Thalapathy Vijay never worked with Thaman in his career and the duo would come up with an audio album that meets the expectations. The fans can expect some rocking dance numbers with some thumping mass BGM themes in the film.

The official announcement on the project will come out once the lockdown comes to an end.