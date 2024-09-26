‘Vettaiyan’ prevue: Rajinikanth kills as encounter specialist

Get ready for an explosive Dussehra as superstar Rajinikanth returns to the big screen in Vettaiyan, a high-octane cop drama directed by TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame. Slated for release on October 10, 2024, the film promises a thrilling blend of action, social commentary, and star power.



The Telugu prevue teaser has ignited excitement, showcasing Rajinikanth’s magnetic presence as a no-nonsense cop delivering intense action sequences. With a stellar cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, and Dushara Vijayan, Vettaiyan marks a reunion of Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan after 30 years. Fans are buzzing with nostalgia over their iconic past collaborations in Andha Kanoon, Geraftaar, and Hum.

The teaser hints at a gripping courtroom face-off between Rajinikanth and Bachchan, adding to the film’s anticipation. With a narrative that delves into corruption within the education system, TJ Gnanavel’s signature storytelling is set to deliver a powerful message while keeping audiences on the edge of their seats.

Anirudh Ravichander returns as the music composer for his fourth collaboration with Rajinikanth, while SR Kathir’s cinematography and Philomin Raj’s editing promise a visually stunning cinematic experience.

Produced for a multi-lingual release, Vettaiyan will hit screens in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. Telugu theatrical rights have been acquired by Asian Suresh Entertainments LLP, while Srilakshmi Movies holds the Ceded rights, and Sony Music has secured the audio rights.

As the release date nears, fans are eagerly waiting to witness Rajinikanth’s iconic performance in what promises to be a thrilling cinematic spectacle.















