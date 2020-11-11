Vijay Political Entry: Rift Between Father-Son Over Party Launch

There are a lot of interesting developments in Tamil Nadu as election season nears. The state will go to polls in 2020 and all eyes are on Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth and Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan who were to contest in the elections.

In a jolt to Thalaivar fans, Rajini declared that he had been advised by his doctors to stay away from active politics. However, Kamal Haasan is likely to jump into the fray anytime soon.

It is a known fact that Kollywood actor Thalapathy Vijay has political ambitions. In fact he's in touch with most politicians In a surprise move, his father and director SA Chandrashekar declared that he was floating a political party named All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Ilakkal, on November 5. He is also said to have registered the company with the Election Commission.

Soon as news of this reached Vijay's ears, Kollywood Thalapathy issued a clarification stating he had no connection whatsoever with the outfit floated by his father.

It is also being said that the entire political fiasco has created a rift within the family. Vijay's mother has reportedly told the media that Vijay stopped talking to his father over this matter.

In his clarification, Vijay said that he learnt about his father registering a political party from the media reports. He also sought apology from his fans and public about it. Vijay said in no uncertain terms that he had not given his consent to his father launching a party. He also appealed to his fans not to render any services to the party or promote the party just because it is named after him.