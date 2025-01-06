Vishal Struggles with Illness at 'Madha Gaja Raja' Pre-Release Event

Vishal, a well-known South Indian actor, is releasing his long-awaited film *Madha Gaja Raja* on January 12 after a 12-year delay. To build excitement, a pre-release event was held in Chennai on January 5. However, Vishal surprised fans by appearing unwell. He has been suffering from viral fever for over a week and was seen shivering and struggling to hold his microphone during his speech.

The event host, Dhivya Darshini, saw that Vishal wasn’t well and asked him to sit down and finish his speech. She explained that he had been ill. Even so, Vishal attended the event to support the film, showing his dedication. Fans shared their concern for his health on social media, wishing him a speedy recovery and advising him to rest.

Madha Gaja Raja is a Tamil action-comedy directed by Sundar C. The film has faced several delays before being released, mainly due to production and distribution issues. It was completed in 2012 and marks Vishal's first collaboration with Sundar C. The film also stars Anjali and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. Fans are excited to see Vishal in action, as Sundar C is known for mixing humour and action in his films. The music is by Vijay Antony.

While fans are eager to see the film, they also hope Vishal takes care of his health and recovers soon.