Kollywood’s Star Actor Ajith Kumar’s ‘Valimai’ Will Be Out On This Date

After the release date announcements of Tollywood's most-awaited movies like RRR, Acharya, Bheemla Nayak and F3, now the release date of Kollywood's ace actor Ajith Kumar's next 'Valimai' is out! Although there is no official confirmation, the movie may hit the theatres on 24th February, 2022!



Originally, the movie was panned to be released in Tamil and Telugu languages itself. But now, the makers are thinking to make the movie into a Pan-Indian film and thus, they decided to dub it into the Hindi language as well along with Malayalam and Kannada. Earlier the makers released the trailer of Valimai in the Tamil language and now, they are all set to release it in Telugu and Hindi as well.

Speaking about the movie, it is an action thriller and has Ajith Kumar in the lead role. Glam doll Huma Qureshi and Tollywood's young actor Katrhikeya Gummakonda are essaying pivotal roles in this movie. Along with them, even Gurbani Judge, Sumithra, Yogi Babu, Selva, GM Sundar, Achyuth Kumar and Raj Ayyappa are roped in to play the important roles. It is directed by H Vinoth and is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor under the Bayview Projects LLP and Zee Studios banners. Yuvan Shankar Raja composed music for this movie which has Karthikeya Gummakonda essaying the antagonist role being a cop!

Valimai was scheduled to release on 13th January, 2022 on the occasion of the Pongal festival, but now it got postponed and the new release date will be announced soon! If everything goes well, then the movie will be out on 24th February, 2022 worldwide.