Komalee Prasad refutes exit rumours, confirms continued acting career

Actress Komalee Prasad has officially addressed and debunked recent rumours suggesting she is quitting the film industry to return to her medical profession. The speculation arose following an Instagram post where she appeared in a dentist’s apron, sparking unfounded reports that she had resumed her role as a full-time doctor.

Taking to her social media, Komalee clarified the misunderstanding and reaffirmed her dedication to acting. “My recent post in an apron has led to an 'unexpected misunderstanding' that I’ve become a full-time doctor and am quitting acting. There is absolutely 'no truth' to this,” she wrote.

The actress, who holds a degree in dental surgery, emphasized that her journey in cinema is far from over. “After a lot of sweat and blood, my acting career is progressing in the best way possible by Shiva’s grace. I will continue to give my best until the last,” she added.

Expressing gratitude towards her fans and well-wishers, Komalee stated, “Thank you for believing in me more than I do. I’m carefully choosing my scripts and promise to make you proud with the announcements ahead.”

On the professional front, Komalee was last seen in the hit thriller HIT: The Third Case. She will next appear in the romantic drama Sasivadane and has several promising projects lined up.

With her heartfelt statement, Komalee Prasad has made it clear — her journey in films is far from over, and she's here to stay.