Koratala Siva Reveals Secrets Behind Devara’s Success and Future Plans for the Franchise

Director Koratala Siva is basking in the success of ‘Devara: Part 1,’ which stars NTR Jr in the lead role. The movie has struck a chord with the audience, and Siva is filled with gratitude. “The love and appreciation we received is overwhelming,” he says with pride.

The director admits that NTR Jr was always at the center of his vision for this project. Their working relationship goes beyond just the set, with Siva constantly sharing new ideas with the actor. When casting Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, who play Bhairava and Thangam, respectively, Siva knew they were the perfect fit. Saif, with his unfiltered approach, brought authenticity to Bhairava, while Janhvi transformed into Thangam with such ease that her inexperience in South cinema never showed.

Siva feels Indian cinema is evolving, blending regional industries into one powerful voice. “We have to share our stories with the world, especially our folklore,” he says, believing the future lies in creating stories that go beyond language barriers.

In ‘Devara: Part 1,’ the groundwork was laid for what’s to come. The story of Vara will take a deeper turn in the sequel. Siva promises that Part 2 will not only be grander but also packed with more intense action and revelations. The confrontation between Vara and Devara is set to explode, making the next chapter even more dramatic.

When asked if the success of the first part puts any pressure on him, Siva remains calm. “Pressure is always there, but that’s what keeps us moving forward,” he reflects.

The movie follows a village chief’s son, who continues his late father’s fight against smuggling while maintaining the pretense that his father is still alive. He acts weak to hide his true intentions, creating a web of deception.

The technical team behind Devara includes cinematographer R. Rathnavelu, editor A. Sreekar Prasad, and music composer Anirudh Ravichander.