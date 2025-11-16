Krishna Burugula shines bright: ‘Jigris’ becomes his long-awaited reakthrough moment

Young Telugu actor Krishna Burugula has finally stepped into the spotlight with the success of his latest release, Jigris, marking what many believe is a milestone moment in his career. After years of perseverance, scattered opportunities, and steady appearances across films and web projects, Krishna Burugula is now receiving the recognition he has long worked toward.

Having first debuted as a lead in a bold romantic comedy, followed by a web series under a major production house and a notable role in a well-known director’s film, Krishna Burugula has been gradually proving his mettle. But it is Jigris that has brought him roaring into public attention.













The actor made headlines even before the film’s release. At the pre-release event, Krishna Burugula boldly declared that if he failed to entertain the audience with his portrayal, he would quit acting altogether. Confidently claiming that the film’s comedy and energy matched some of the most-loved youth entertainers, he promised that his character would stay with viewers long after the film ended. With Jigris now in theatres, he has more than lived up to that promise.

Audiences have crowned Krishna Burugula the heart and soul of Jigris, calling his performance a “one-man show.” His mischievous, rugged, and unapologetically ‘chichora’ avatar is being hailed as something fresh for Telugu cinema. Social media is buzzing with praise, with many viewers stating that the film is worth watching solely for his performance.





Fans are celebrating the long-awaited breakthrough of an actor who has struggled for years, applauding his infectious energy, comic timing, and screen presence. Industry observers believe this success could redefine Krishna Burugula’s career trajectory, opening doors to more substantial roles.

With Jigris receiving strong word-of-mouth, Krishna Burugula’s journey stands as a testament to persistence, passion, and unshakeable self-belief.