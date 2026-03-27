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Krishna Burugula turns bold promise into reality

  • Created On:  27 March 2026 7:36 PM IST
Krishna Burugula turns bold promise into reality
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In an industry where many actors prefer to play safe, Krishna Burugula has carved a unique path with confidence and conviction. During the promotions of his film Jigris, the actor made a daring statement, vowing to quit acting if he failed to make audiences laugh. While his words were initially dismissed as overconfidence, they have now transformed into a remarkable success story.

Krishna recently won the Best Comedian award at the Telangana Gaddar Film Awards 2025, marking a significant milestone in his career. The recognition is seen as a testament to his dedication and the relentless effort he invested over the past three years. With Jigris, he proved his mettle, delivering a performance that resonated strongly with audiences.

Upon the film’s release, theatres reportedly echoed with laughter, as Krishna’s comic timing, expressions, and screen presence struck a chord with viewers. His performance not only silenced critics but also earned him widespread appreciation within the industry.

Beyond just being a comedian, Krishna has emerged as a relatable on-screen personality, with audiences connecting to his character on a deeper level. His journey reflects resilience and self-belief, turning criticism into motivation.

Despite receiving multiple offers following his success, Krishna is said to be focusing on selecting quality scripts rather than chasing fame. His strategic approach indicates a long-term vision in the industry.

With this breakthrough, Krishna Burugula has firmly established himself as a rising talent in Telugu cinema, and his journey is now being viewed as an inspiring example of perseverance and confidence.

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Krishna BurugulaJigris MovieTelangana Gaddar Film Awards 2025Best Comedian AwardTelugu Cinema
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