KUKU FM Enters India’s OTT Market with Vertical Microdrama Platform KUKU TV

KUKU FM, India’s leading storytelling platform, has expanded into the video streaming market with KUKU TV, introducing a first-of-its-kind vertical microdrama OTT platform tailored for mobile-first audiences.

With a vision to become India’s largest vertical microdrama distribution platform within a year, KUKU TV is set to revolutionise entertainment consumption with short, fast-paced, and engaging serialized content. The platform has already crossed 5 million downloads during its beta launch, reflecting strong early adoption.

A New Era of Mobile Storytelling

KUKU TV specialises in microdramas—short, episodic vertical videos designed for quick, on-the-go entertainment. Each episode lasts up to two minutes, with over 50 episodes per series, making them ideal for modern viewing habits.

The platform is available in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Bangla, ensuring regional inclusivity while curating stories from across India. With an extensive library of over 300 hours of premium content spanning action, Bollywood, sci-fi, and mythology, KUKU TV will be updated frequently, with a new regional microdrama releasing daily from next month.

Why Vertical Microdramas? The Data Speaks

According to an Ericsson study, 57% of global video plays come from mobile devices, and 94% of users hold their phones vertically. While social media platforms have capitalised on this trend, no dedicated OTT platform existed for vertical video—until now.

Vinod Kumar Meena, Co-Founder & COO of KUKU, highlighted the shift in content consumption:

“Traditional OTT platforms aren’t built for India’s mobile-first audience, where 90% of users consume vertical videos on social media. Yet, there is no premium OTT platform catering specifically to this format. With KUKU TV, we are bringing the next wave of entertainment—high-quality, serialized vertical storytelling across Indian languages. Our success with KUKU FM, which has 4.5 million active paying subscribers, has provided deep insights into personalized content consumption. We are now applying those learnings to revolutionise video streaming.”

A Platform for Filmmakers & Emerging Talent

KUKU TV is not just a streaming platform—it’s a new gateway for Indian filmmakers and storytellers. The company notes that 95% of Indian films and creative talent remain undiscovered due to traditional distribution barriers. KUKU TV aims to change this by offering a direct-to-consumer platform where creators can distribute and monetise their content.

The company is actively collaborating with directors, writers, and producers to develop exclusive microdramas while also acquiring rights to underrepresented films and shows. Additionally, KUKU TV is opening applications for aspiring filmmakers and artists to join the platform.

Subscription Model & Market Potential

Unlike traditional OTTs that rely on Hybrid Video on Demand (HVOD), KUKU TV follows a pure subscription model, ensuring an ad-free, premium content experience.

Annual Subscription: ₹899

₹899 Quarterly Subscription: ₹399

With 500 million OTT users and over 100 million active paid subscriptions in India (Ormax Report), KUKU TV sees an opportunity to tap into the next major wave of digital entertainment. India has over 900 million Internet users, with around 150 million currently paying for content. As this number grows, KUKU TV estimates that the vertical drama market alone could reach 300 million paying users.

KUKU TV: Pioneering the Microdrama Revolution

By merging the popularity of short-form content with the depth of serialized storytelling, KUKU TV is creating an entirely new category in India’s media landscape. The platform aims to redefine digital entertainment by offering engaging, fast-paced, and culturally relevant stories for the modern mobile user.

For content creators, investors, and filmmakers, the message is clear: Now is the time to be part of India’s vertical storytelling revolution with KUKU TV.