‘Laayi Le’ from ‘The Girlfriend’ strikes a chord with listeners

National crush Rashmika Mandanna is ready to captivate audiences once again with her upcoming romantic drama The Girlfriend, co-starring the talented Dheekshith Shetty. Directed by Rahul Ravindran, the film is being jointly produced by Dheeraj Mogilineni and Vidya Koppineedi under the prestigious banners of Geetha Arts and Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment, with the legendary Allu Aravind presenting it.

Slated for a worldwide theatrical release on November 7, The Girlfriend promises to be an intense and emotional love story that explores the complexities of modern relationships. The film will release in five languages — Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada — marking a truly pan-Indian reach for this heartfelt story.

Adding to the excitement, the makers unveiled the lyrical song “Laayi Le”. Sung soulfully by Kapil Kapilan with lyrics by Rakendu Mouli, the song features a soothing yet catchy tune composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab. Its melodious rhythm and heartfelt lines have already struck a chord with listeners, making it an instant favorite among music lovers.

With its soulful music, star-studded team, and cross-language appeal, The Girlfriend is shaping up to be a memorable romantic entertainer this season.