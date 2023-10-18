‘Leo’ part of ‘LCU’; here is the confirmation

The highly-anticipated Kollywood movie “Leo” is set to make its grand debut in cinemas worldwide this Thursday. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film features Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan as the lead pair.

In the days leading up to the release, numerous questions about “Leo” have been circulating online, and one of the most pressing inquiries has been whether “Leo” is part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) or not. The director, cast, and crew working on the project kept this information a secret from the audience until today.

However, Udhayanidhi Stalin reviewed the movie and confirmed that “Leo” indeed belongs to the LCU. This revelation has delighted fans, and everyone is eagerly anticipating how Lokesh has interwoven “Leo” with the broader tapestry of LCU filmography. Udhayanidhi Stalin’s post has only heightened the already sky-high expectations for the film.

“Leo” also boasts an ensemble cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Priya Anand, Mansoor Ali Khan, Gautam Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, and others in significant roles. Produced by Seven Screen Studio, this major production features music composed by the talented Anirudh Ravichander.