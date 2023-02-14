List of movies and series releasing in theatres and on OTT platforms.
A wide range of movies and series are set to release this week, bringing excitement for film enthusiasts. Along with theatrical releases, many OTT contents are also in store for viewers. Take a look at what's coming your way for entertainment this weekend.
IN THEATRES:
Shehzada (Hindi film) – February 17
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (English film) – February 17
Christy (Malayalam film) – February 17
Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha – February 18
Sridevi Shoban Babu – February 18
ON OTT:
Netflix:
The Romantics (Hindi docu-drama series) – February 14
Cirkus (Hindi film) – February 17
Amazon Prime Video:
Gaalodu – February 17
Aha:
Gaalodu – February 17
Kalyanam Kamaneeyam – February 17
Lucky Lakshman – February 17
Disney Plus Hotstar:
Malikappuram – February 15
Sadha Nannu Nadipe – February 16
The Night Manager (Hindi web series) – February 17
ZEE5:
Lost (Hindi film) – February 16