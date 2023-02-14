  • Menu
List of movies and series releasing in theatres and on OTT platforms.
A wide range of movies and series are set to release this week, bringing excitement for film enthusiasts. Along with theatrical releases, many OTT contents are also in store for viewers. Take a look at what's coming your way for entertainment this weekend.

IN THEATRES:

SIR/Vaathi – February 17

Shehzada (Hindi film) – February 17

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (English film) – February 17

Christy (Malayalam film) – February 17

Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha – February 18

Sridevi Shoban Babu – February 18

ON OTT:

Netflix:

The Romantics (Hindi docu-drama series) – February 14

Cirkus (Hindi film) – February 17

Amazon Prime Video:

Gaalodu – February 17

Aha:

Gaalodu – February 17

Kalyanam Kamaneeyam – February 17

Lucky Lakshman – February 17

Disney Plus Hotstar:

Malikappuram – February 15

Sadha Nannu Nadipe – February 16

The Night Manager (Hindi web series) – February 17

ZEE5:

Lost (Hindi film) – February 16

