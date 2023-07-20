  • Menu
Lokesh Kanagaraj almost confirms his collaboration with Thalaivar!

A couple of days back, Malayalam actor Babu Antony said that Lokesh Kanagaraj would team up with Superstar Rajinikanth after "Leo." In a recent fan...

A couple of days back, Malayalam actor Babu Antony said that Lokesh Kanagaraj would team up with Superstar Rajinikanth after “Leo.” In a recent fan interaction, the director was asked if he is joining forces with Rajinikanth.

Lokesh said he couldn’t reveal anything now and added that the official information would come directly from the production house. The director didn’t deny anything and indirectly hinted about his collaboration with Superstar. The sensational director further confirmed that he would also work on “Khaithi 2” in the future. Furthermore, Lokesh Kanagaraj restated that he would quit the industry after completing 10 movies.

