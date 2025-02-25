Live
- Federal Workers Get Another Chance to Justify Roles, Musk Warns
- Rajasthan Speaker breaks down in Assembly after abusive language by state Cong chief
- TG EAPCET 2025 Applications: Telangana Postpones Application Process
- Urban mobility must for development: Union Minister Khattar tells investors in MP
- SCR Railways Reports 12% Increase in Daily UTS App Users
- US Listeria outbreak leads to at least 12 deaths
- Woman Assaulted by Ex-Lover at Jubilee Hills Pub
- To win the Premier League, you have to do something special, says Arsenal's Mikel Arteta
- What women entrepreneurs bring to the table in the 21st-century workplace
- IPL 2025: Venkatesh Iyer ready for KKR captaincy, calls it 'just a tag'
Just In
‘MAD Square’ teaser unleashes non-stop laughter, gears up for Mar 29 release
The much-anticipated sequel MAD Square has dropped its teaser, promising a riot of laughter and high-energy entertainment. Directed once again by...
The much-anticipated sequel MAD Square has dropped its teaser, promising a riot of laughter and high-energy entertainment. Directed once again by Kalyan Shankar, the film brings back the mischievous gang—Narne Nithin, Sangeeth Shobhan, Ram Nithin, and Vishnu Oi (Laddu)—who captivated audiences in the first installment.
Packed with hilarious punchlines, crackling chemistry, and over-the-top antics, the teaser hints at an electrifying summer entertainer. Shamdat Sainudeen handles cinematography, while National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli ensures a seamless narrative. Bheems Ceciroleo returns with an infectious soundtrack that adds to the film’s charm.
Backed by Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, and Srikara Studios, the film is produced by Haarika Suryadevara and Sai Soujanya, with Suryadevara Naga Vamsi as the presenter. With its high-energy appeal and a powerhouse creative team, MAD Square is all set to hit theaters on March 29, 2025, promising a perfect summer entertainer.