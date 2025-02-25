‘MAD Square’ teaser unleashes non-stop laughter, gears up for Mar 29 release

The much-anticipated sequel MAD Square has dropped its teaser, promising a riot of laughter and high-energy entertainment. Directed once again by Kalyan Shankar, the film brings back the mischievous gang—Narne Nithin, Sangeeth Shobhan, Ram Nithin, and Vishnu Oi (Laddu)—who captivated audiences in the first installment.

Packed with hilarious punchlines, crackling chemistry, and over-the-top antics, the teaser hints at an electrifying summer entertainer. Shamdat Sainudeen handles cinematography, while National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli ensures a seamless narrative. Bheems Ceciroleo returns with an infectious soundtrack that adds to the film’s charm.

Backed by Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, and Srikara Studios, the film is produced by Haarika Suryadevara and Sai Soujanya, with Suryadevara Naga Vamsi as the presenter. With its high-energy appeal and a powerhouse creative team, MAD Square is all set to hit theaters on March 29, 2025, promising a perfect summer entertainer.