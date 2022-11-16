Mahesh Babu Performs The Last Rites Of His Father Superstar Krishna

Tollywood's legendary actor superstar Krishna passed away yesterday morning in a private hospital. He breathed his last at the age of 79 due multi-organ failure. He was admitted to the Continental Hospital on 14th night after he suffered from a massive cardiac arrest. He was shifted to the ICU but doctors couldn't save him. As said earlier, the last rites of the superstar are held at Mahaprasthanam a few minutes ago.

The mortal remains of the superstar were kept at his house yesterday and many actors paid their last respect to him at Nanakramguda. Today morning the mortal remains were moved to Padmalaya Studios and many of his fans, political leaders and actors turned teary-eyed after paying their homage. At 3 PM, the final procession of the superstar started and Mahesh Babu performed the last rites with teary-eyed.

With the instructions given by Chief Minister KCR, the state government officials performed the state honours and paid respect to Krishna garu. Mahesh Babu performed the last rites at Mahaprasthanam and laid the superstar in rest!

Giving respect to Krishna's family at this emotional time, only a few family members and close people were allowed to the Mahaprasthanam.

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara and Krishna's daughter Manjula dropped emotional posts on social media reminiscing superstar…

Along with sharing a pic with her dear grandfather, Sitara also wrote, "Weekday lunch will never be the same again... You taught me so many valuable things... always made me smile. Now all that's left is my memory of you. You're my hero... I hope I can make you proud someday. I'll miss you so much Thatha garu...".

Gautam

He also shared a beautiful pic with his grandfather and wrote, "Wherever you are... I will always love you .. and I know you will too... Miss you Thatha garu...more than I can say...".

Manjula Ghattamaneni

She shared a beautiful throwback pic of her father and wrote, "Dearest Nana,

You are a superstar to the world and for us, at home, you are a loving, simple father who is always there for us, no matter what. Even in your hectic schedules, you made it a point to be there for us, giving us all that we need.

You never gave us any lectures on how to live life. You taught us through your actions. Your simplicity, gentleness, wisdom, discipline, punctuality and generosity are unparalleled. Your legacy and immense contribution to cinema continue to live forever.

You are my strength, you are my backbone and you are my hero. Your love is an endless ocean. You gave us everything we need even when we didn't know we needed it.

I already miss you terribly. I miss our 11 am calls, lunches and conversations. I don't think I can ever come to terms with your loss. Love you forever Nana".

RIP Krishna garu…