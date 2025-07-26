Mahesh Babu’s cult classic ‘Athadu’ returns to theatres in 4K on Aug 9

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s iconic film Athadu is all set for a grand 4K re-release on August 9, 2025, to mark the actor’s birthday. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas and produced by Murali Mohan under the Jayabheri Arts banner, the action-drama features Trisha as the female lead and remains one of Telugu cinema’s most celebrated classics.

Restored by Prasads Corporation, the film will now be showcased in Super 4K resolution with Dolby Atmos sound, promising a fresh cinematic experience for a new generation of moviegoers. The trailer has already been released, adding to the anticipation.

At a recent press meet, producer Murali Mohan recalled the original 2005 release and how the film gained cult status through television and satellite success. “Despite a modest theatrical run, Athadu brought immense goodwill. The re-release is our way of honouring that journey,” he said. He also revealed that the climax alone took 28 days to shoot on an elaborate UK-camera-equipped set.

Priyanka from Jayabheri Arts detailed the meticulous restoration process, noting, “We scanned the original film in 8K and are presenting it in Super 4K. The opening and climax will be a visual treat.”

Jithender from Excell Arts and Anvesh from Mahesh Babu Foundation expressed excitement about reintroducing the film to audiences. With Athadu back on the big screen, fans can expect a grand celebration on August 9.