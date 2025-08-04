Malavika Mohanan’s traditional avatar unveiled from ‘The Raja Saab’

Marking her birthday in style, actress Malavika Mohanan is making headlines with a special poster released by the makers of Raja Saab, her much-anticipated Telugu debut opposite Rebel Star Prabhas. Dressed in a graceful traditional saree, Malavika’s look from the film has created quite a buzz, captivating fans with her elegance and charm.

Malavika recently left audiences mesmerized with her appearance in the teaser of Raja Saab, drawing wide appreciation for her screen presence. Her character is expected to be one of the film’s standout elements, adding depth and glamour to the story.

Speaking about her Telugu debut, Malavika shared that working on a big-banner project like Raja Saab feels incredibly special and marks a significant milestone in her career.

Directed by Maruthi and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, Raja Saab promises to be a grand commercial entertainer. With Prabhas in the lead and Malavika bringing her vibrant energy to the screen, the film is poised for a pan-India release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Fans can look forward to seeing this dynamic new pairing on the big screen soon.