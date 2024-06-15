Live
- Special response to job fair
- ITDA Project Officer Pratik Jain to provide electricity to villages
- ‘Double iSmart’locks release date; aims to cash Independence Day weekend
- Malvika Sharma turns heads with chic all-denim look
- ‘Garam Garam’ from ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ is a high energy number
- Congress party leaders complained to CS ,about the corruption of GDL ex Collector Vallur Kranti.
- Eid-ul-Adha 2024: Healthy Eating Tips for a Balanced Bakrid Feast
- Akshay Kumar looks rugged in first look of ‘Sarfira’
- ‘The Battle of Chhuriyaan’ teaser ignites excitement on film
- Actress Simple Kaul emphasizes importance of mental fitness
Just In
Malvika Sharma turns heads with chic all-denim look
Actress Malvika Sharma has recently set tongues wagging with her latest fashion choice, sporting a captivating all-denim outfit that blends sophistication with modern flair.
Actress Malvika Sharma has recently set tongues wagging with her latest fashion choice, sporting a captivating all-denim outfit that blends sophistication with modern flair.
In her ensemble, Malvika chose a denim shirt paired impeccably with matching denim pants. The off-shoulder design of her shirt adds a touch of elegance, while complementing accessories like pearl earrings enhance her overall charm. Her makeup, featuring a bold pink lipstick and eyeliner, further accentuates her striking appearance.
Known for her roles in films like "Nela Ticket" and "Red," Malvika Sharma effortlessly combines glamour with poise in this latest look. Her choice of the all-denim ensemble showcases her fashion sensibility and confidence on the style front.
Fans and fashion enthusiasts alike have been quick to praise Malvika's impeccable style, highlighting how she effortlessly carries off the chic yet relaxed attire. This fashion statement from Malvika Sharma reaffirms her status not just as an actress but also as a trendsetter in the industry.
Whether on-screen or off-screen, Malvika Sharma continues to command attention with her fashion choices, setting new benchmarks in elegance and style.