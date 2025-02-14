Manchu Manoj launches ‘Jagannath’teaser, extends best wishes

The much-anticipated teaser of Jagannath was unveiled in a grand event held in Rayachoti, Annamayya district, with Rockstar Manchu Manoj gracing the occasion as the chief guest. The film, directed by Bharat and Santosh, is produced by Peela Purushottam under the Bharat Film Factory banner, starring Rayalaseema Bharat and Preeti in lead roles.

The event was filled with entertainment, with Jabardasth comedians Apparao, Vinodini, and Gaddam Naveen adding to the lively atmosphere. Speaking at the event, Manchu Manoj praised the team’s effort, stating, “The teaser looks fantastic. Though this is Rayalaseema Bharat’s debut, the film has been made with a high level of professionalism. Making a movie today is challenging, but the passion and dedication of this team are commendable. Budget doesn’t define a film’s success—its quality does. I sincerely wish Jagannath a huge success.”

Expressing his gratitude, Rayalaseema Bharat said, “Manchu Manoj’s presence at this event is truly heartwarming. His generosity is inspiring. I entered the industry with immense passion and worked tirelessly for five years to bring Jagannath to life. My deepest thanks to Venky, Chaitu, and KadiriBasha for their unwavering support.”

With an engaging teaser and heartfelt words from the team, Jagannath is set to make a strong impression upon its release.