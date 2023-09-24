Manchu Manoj makes his comeback with a non-fiction show in OTT

Telugu OTT app ETV Win has breached 5 million downloads recently. The OTT platform intends to release 24 original feature films each year and a new piece of content every week. Now, ETV Win is ready to entertain the audiences with a non-fiction show that will be hosted by Rocking Star Manchu Manoj.

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory in association with Vivek Kuchibhotla, the show was announced in style through a video featuring the actor. Manoj became emotional and spoke his heart out in the video. Manoj said that his passion for cinema since childhood made him an actor and a hero.

Manoj spoke about the silence in his life and added that many wrote him off during his bad phase. Manoj continued, “I am now coming back to amuse one and all.” The prize money for each episode is 50 lakh rupees. Stars will participate in the game show and win money for their fans.







