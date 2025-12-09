Manushi Chhillar shines in metallic elegance

Manushi Chhillar, who has had a productive year with Maalik and Tehran, made a stunning style statement after being honoured with the Performer of the Year (Female) award. Soon after her win, the actor shared a series of photos online, and it’s safe to say she embraced the moment with confidence and impeccable fashion.

The backdrop of marble walls and soft, warm lighting added a refined touch, but it was Manushi’s outfit that truly captured attention. Her gown, featuring a striking metallic corset, stood out as the highlight of the look. The intricate beadwork cascading down the fabric shimmered like handcrafted sparks, giving the ensemble depth and dimension. It wasn’t just a dress; it was a visual experience meant to be admired.

Manushi kept her hairstyle understated with a neat bun and softly parted front strands that framed her face beautifully. The simplicity ensured the gown remained the centrepiece. Matching the elegance of her outfit, she opted for minimal jewellery—a delicate diamond necklace, subtle studs, and a slender bracelet, adding just the right amount of sparkle without overwhelming the look.

With poise and a clear sense of style, Manushi Chhillar celebrated her big win in a look that perfectly reflected her confidence, growth, and well-deserved recognition.