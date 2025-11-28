Maruva Tharama: Triangle love story connects with today’s youth

After impressing audiences with films like Prema Ishq Kaadhal and Vaishakam, Harish Dhanunjay returns as the lead in Maruva Tharama, a youthful love drama directed by Chaitanya Varma Nadimpalli, known for his lyrical work in RX100.

The film features Avantika and Atulya Chandra as the female leads, produced by Giduturi Ramana Murthy and NV Vijay Kumar Raju. With its trailer and songs already generating buzz among young viewers, the film released with Thursday night premieres. Does it live up to the expectations? Absolutely—Maruva Tharama delivers a refreshing, emotional, and relatable romantic ride.

Story

Rishi (Harish Dhanunjay), Sindhu (Avantika), and Anvi (Atulya Chandra) work together in the same office. Rishi instantly falls for Sindhu at first sight. Meanwhile, Anvi secretly nurtures deep feelings for Rishi but chooses not to confess after realizing he loves Sindhu. As Rishi and Sindhu’s relationship takes unexpected turns, Rishi faces a painful separation. What caused the distance between them? Why does Sindhu return after leaving him behind? Does Anvi ever find the courage to express her love? And how does Rishi’s mother (Rohini) influence his decisions? The film unravels these emotional threads through a realistic triangular love story that feels close to real life.

Performances

Harish Dhanunjay shines with his natural screen presence and effortless performance. His dialogue delivery and charm suit the youthful tone, and at times he even evokes glimpses of Nani’s natural style. Avantika delivers a strong performance with conviction and depth, while Atulya plays her part effectively within her character’s scope. Rohini, though appearing briefly, leaves a solid emotional impact. The supporting cast, particularly the actor playing Dinesh, adds enjoyable humor, keeping the narrative lively.

Technicalities

Director Chaitanya Varma succeeds in presenting a familiar story in an engaging and emotionally rich manner. While the first half has a light plot, he compensates with relatable comedy and snappy writing. The second half, focused more on emotions and narrative depth, stands out for its genuine moments and heartfelt scenes. Rohini’s dialogue—“If everything happens the way we want, how can we call it love?”—beautifully captures the film’s emotional core.

Musically, the film strikes gold. Harish’s songs and background score elevate the narrative, adding warmth and soul. The dialogues are meaningful and relatable, cinematography is decent, and though the first-half editing could be sharper, the overall visual and production quality is satisfactory.

Analysis

Maruva Tharama succeeds because it feels real, heartfelt, and instantly relatable. Many scenes make the audience think, “This happens in our friend circle too,” proving how emotionally connected the screenplay is. Backed by strong music, engaging writing, and sincere performances, the film stands out as a must-watch for fans of youthful romantic dramas.

Overall, a warm, relatable, and emotionally engaging love story worth watching.

Rating: 3/5