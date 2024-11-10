Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World Trailer Launched at Brazil D23 Event

At the inaugural Brazil D23 fan event, Marvel Studios unveiled an exciting new trailer and poster for Captain America: Brave New World, set to hit theatres on February 14, 2025. The crowd was treated to a sneak peek of the upcoming film, which features Anthony Mackie in his first full-length role as Sam Wilson, the new Captain America.

Joining Mackie at the event were his co-star Danny Ramirez, who reprises his role as Joaquin Torres, aka Falcon. Both actors greeted eager fans before the debut of the fresh trailer, which left the audience buzzing with anticipation.

Captain America: Brave New World picks up with Sam Wilson in the aftermath of his meeting with the newly inaugurated U.S. President Thaddeus Ross. Soon after, he is thrust into a high-stakes international conflict. As Sam digs into the mystery behind a dangerous global conspiracy, he faces the looming threat of a shadowy mastermind who could destabilise the entire world.

The film's ensemble cast also includes Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, and features Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. Directed by Julius Onah, the film is produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, with Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World English Trailer Live Links:

IG:

FB:

TW:

Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford star in Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World. Watch the brand-new trailer and experience it only in cinemas February 14.https://t.co/ABvImYGHTw — Marvel India (@Marvel_India) November 10, 2024

YT:



