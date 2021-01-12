Master Pre-Release Business Report

Thalapathy Vijay is currently looking forward to the release of the movie Master. Lokesh Kanagaraj is the director of the film. The makers are extremely happy with the way the film's advance bookings were sold out.

The following is the approximate pre-release business of the movie Master worldwide.

Tamil Nadu Theatrical Rights: Rs 68.02 Cr

Kerala: Rs 6.25 Cr

Karnataka: Rs 8.65 Cr

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana: Rs 9 Cr

Overseas: Rs 29.50 Cr

Audio Rights of Master: Rs 4.50 Cr

Satellite Rights (Tamil and Telugu): Rs 32 Cr

Digital Rights: Rs 20 Cr

North India, Hindi and satellite/digital rights: Rs 23 Cr

Total Pre Release business of Master: Rs 200.92 Cr

With the film releasing tomorrow, there is a huge positive buzz around it. There are high expectations on the project and let us hope that the film will become a big hit.