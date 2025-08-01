‘Mayasabha: The Rise of the Titans’ trailer launch event held in style

Sony LIV has released the highly-anticipated trailer of its upcoming Telugu original political drama Mayasabha: The Rise of the Titans, created by Deva Katta. The intense series features Aadi Pinishetty and Chaitanya Rao Madadi in lead roles, portraying friends-turned-political rivals, inspired by real events from Andhra Pradesh between 1974 and 1983.

Jointly directed by Deva Katta and Kiran Jay Kumar, Mayasabha will premiere globally on August 7. The trailer launch event in Hyderabad saw actor Sai Durgha Tej as chief guest, who praised the series’ scale and Deva Katta’s vision, calling it “a dream nurtured for over a decade.”

Deva Katta described the series as “a beautiful imagination” rooted in real emotions and inspired by landmark political events. He said, “Mayasabha isn’t a product. It’s a form of wealth that you’ll consume.”

Sony LIV’s Danish Khan and Saugata Mukherjee hailed Mayasabha as a landmark Telugu series with universal appeal. The cast includes Sai Kumar, Divya Dutta, Srikanth Iyengar, Ravindra Vijay, Tanya Ravichandran, and Charitha Varma.

Backed by Vijay Krishna Lingamaneni and Sree Harsha, the series features music by Shaktikanth Karthik and visuals by Suresh Ragutu.

Mayasabha starts streaming on Sony LIV from August 7 in over 240 countries.



















