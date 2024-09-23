Megastar Chiranjeevi Enters Guinness World Records for 24,000 Dance Moves in 156 Films

Legendary actor Chiranjeevi has added another rare accolade to his illustrious career by earning a place in the prestigious Guinness Book of World Records. This honor comes exactly 46 years after the release of his first film, ‘Pranam Khareedu,’ further solidifying his legendary status.

The official announcement of Chiranjeevi’s inclusion in the Guinness Book of World Records was made on September 22 at a grand event in Hyderabad. The event was graced by Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who presented the Guinness certificate to Chiranjeevi. The Guinness World Records representative acknowledged Chiranjeevi as "the most prolific actor and dancer in Indian cinema," a fitting tribute to his extraordinary contribution to the film industry.

According to the Guinness World Records, Chiranjeevi's prolific career includes 24,000 dance moves performed across 537 songs in 156 films. This remarkable feat has officially earned him the title of the most prolific actor and dancer in Indian cinema. His dynamic presence and unmatched energy on the dance floor have made him a trendsetter, influencing generations of actors.

Over the years, Chiranjeevi has been lauded for his graceful dance moves, electrifying action sequences, and charismatic performances that have captivated audiences nationwide.

At the event, Bollywood icon Aamir Khan expressed his admiration for Chiranjeevi, stating that the Megastar should not ask for favors but simply "order him." He praised Chiranjeevi’s remarkable dance skills, noting how his work continues to inspire both seasoned actors and newcomers in the industry. Aamir, known as Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist, was visibly moved by the occasion and expressed his joy at being part of such a monumental event.

Chiranjeevi, ever humble, addressed the gathering with heartfelt gratitude. He admitted that he never expected to be part of the Guinness Book of World Records, saying, “I thought I had nothing to do with the Guinness Book." He went on to express his eternal gratitude to his fans, filmmakers, and God for blessing him with such an honor. Chiranjeevi also reflected on his illustrious journey, mentioning the significance of the recognition in his already stellar career.

Earlier this year, Chiranjeevi was honored with India’s second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, a testament to his lasting impact on Indian cinema.

Chiranjeevi is widely considered one of the most versatile actors in India, excelling in acting, dialogue delivery, stunts, and, most notably, dance. His unique blend of grace, style, and energy has set a new benchmark in Indian cinema. It’s no exaggeration to say that he revolutionized the way dance was perceived in Indian movies, introducing innovative dance styles that remain popular to this day. His iconic dance numbers continue to inspire younger actors who strive to emulate his impeccable moves.

Chiranjeevi's latest project, a socio-fantasy film titled ‘Vishwambhara,’ is currently in production. Directed by Vashishta, the movie is slated for release on January 10, coinciding with the festive season of Sankranti. Fans are eagerly awaiting this much-anticipated film, which promises to showcase Chiranjeevi in a brand-new avatar.