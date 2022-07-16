Megastar Chiranjeevi Is All Set To Present Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha Movie In Telugu…

Bollywood's ace actors Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Laal Singh Chaddha is the most awaited movie of the season. As the movie is all set to hit the theatres next month, the makers already begun their promotions and off late revealed great news.

Being a Pan Indian movie, the film is being released in South Indian languages too. So, for Telugu, Megastar Chiranjeevi is going to be the present it! Aamir Khan held a special screening for Tollywood celebs Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi, SS Rajamouli and Sukumar. As Naga Chaitanya is also part of this movie, he also attended the special screening.



Chiranjeevi shared this special news and dropped his positive review on the movie through his Twitter page… Take a look!

In this video, Chiru along with Aamir Khan, SS Rajamouli and Nagarjuna are seen meeting at an airport and watched the special screening along with Sukumar and Naga Chaitanya. Chiru also wrote, "Fascinating how a chance meeting & a little chat with my dear friend #AamirKhan @Kyoto airport - Japan, few years ago led to me becoming a part of his dream project #LaalSinghChaddha Thank You #AamirKhan for the exclusive preview at my home. Heartened by your warm warm gesture! Most of all, what a Gem of a film you have made!! Such a wonderful emotional journey!! @iamnagarjuna @ssrajamouli #aryasukku @chay_akkineni @AlwaysRamCharan".

He also shared the Telugu poster of Laal Singh Chaddha and stated that Telugu audience will love it for sure…

Going with the trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha movie which was released earlier, it starts off with Aamir Khan sitting in the train and doling out, "Meri mummy kehti thi zindagi golgappe jaisi hondi hai, pet bhale hi bhar jaave, mann nahi bharta." Actually he will be seen as a differently-abled child and then his mother encourages him to do everything individually without anyone's help. Then he joins Indian army and shares a good bond with Naga Chaitanya. The trailer then moves to his bond with Kareena Kapoor but it seems something stops them from tying a knot. So, we need to wait and watch to know how Laal Singh Chaddha shares his life lessons on the big screens!

Laal Singh Chaddha is a complete comedy-drama which is directed by Advait Chandan and is produced by Aamir Khan and his dear wife Kiran Rao under Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures banners. This movie is a remake of the 1994 American film 'Forrest Gump' which is made basing Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. It will be the third collaboration of Kareena and Aamir Khan. As they already worked for 3 Idiots and Talaash movies. Tollywood's ace actor Naga Chaitanya is essaying the role of Aamir Khan's best friend in this movie and will be seen as 'Bubba'. Coming to Mona Singh, she will be seen as Aamir Khan's mother. Being the Bollywood debut movie of Chaitanya, there are many expectations on it.

Well, Laal Singh Chaddha movie will revolve around the lead actor Aamir Khan who is great at understanding human emotions in this movie.

This movie will now release on 11th August, 2022 in the theatres worldwide!