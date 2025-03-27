‘Meghalu Ksind Prema Katha’first look released

Hero Naresh Agastya, who impressed with his brilliant performance in the super hit series 'Vikatkavi', has signed his next project—a content-rich musical romantic drama directed by Vipin and produced by Uma Devi Kota under the banner of Sunethra Entertainment Private Limited.

The makers have revealed the title of the film through a cool and breezy first-look poster. The film has been given a pleasant title, 'MeghaluKsind Prema Katha'. In the first-look poster, Naresh Agastya impresses in a cheerful avatar, while Rabia Khatoon looks charming. The guitar placed between them in the misty hilly area and the peaceful background indicate the movie's setting. It tells a story of love, dreams, and beauty.

Radhika Sarathkumar plays a key role in this film, which also features Suman and Aamani in important roles.

Talented technicians are working on this movie. Mohana Krishna is the cinematographer, Justin Prabhakaran is composing the music, and veteran Thota Tarani is working as the art director. Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor.

The love story told by the clouds has created much curiosity with its title and first-look poster.

The shooting of the film has been completed, and post-production work is underway. The makers will announce the release date soon.















