‘Mirai’ fantasy visual wonder

‘Mirai’ is being hailed as an extraordinary fantasy visual wonder. Producer TG Vishwa Prasad assures audiences that the film will be a great theatrical experience. Interestingly, ticket prices have not been increased, as the team wanted families and children across India to enjoy the spectacle without any burden.

The highly anticipated pan-India film stars superhero Teja Sajja in the lead role, with rocking star Manoj Manchu playing a powerful character. Directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni and produced on a grand scale by TG Vishwa Prasad and Kriti Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory, ‘Mirai’ is already creating massive buzz. The glimpses, teaser, and trailer have set high expectations, and the film is set for a grand worldwide release on September 12. Ahead of the release, producer Vishwa Prasad shared his insights during a press conference.

Professional satisfaction with ‘Mirai’ The producer reflected on his journey in cinema. “I entered the industry in 2017, and our films started releasing in 2018. Every year brought good successes, but 2024 was a disappointment. Now, I have complete confidence that I will make a strong comeback with ‘Mirai’,” he said.

Unlike most projects, ‘Mirai’ was made without worrying about the market. The team focused on giving audiences an extraordinary experience, consisting of around ten large-scale episodes filled with story depth, music, locations, and graphics at an unparalleled level.

The inspiration behind the story Prasad revealed his childhood fascination with Chandamama and Amar Chitra stories, which are often linked to epics like the Ramayana and Mahabharata. “‘Mirai’ is a wonderful fantasy adventure, blending history with fiction. I loved Karthik’s story. It is about Emperor Ashoka, who stored all his knowledge in nine books. He entrusted eight warriors with their protection and gave one to an ashram. The conflict over these books between hero and villain is fascinating,” he explained.

Teja Sajja underwent intense training in Thailand for the action sequences, while Manoj Manchu’s role promises to be a major highlight. The film also features many experienced actors in key roles. At its heart, ‘Mirai’ is about a mother’s determination, a theme that has been beautifully brought alive on screen.

Fantasy, emotion, and connection Every character in the film has been created with purpose. Director Karthik ensured that each sequence carries a strong connection while balancing fantasy storytelling with emotional depth.

Nationwide release and distribution Well-known Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar was impressed by the film’s content and agreed to release it in the North. The film is also being distributed on a massive scale: Shloka in the US, Hombale in Karnataka, Gokulam in Kerala, AGS in Tamil Nadu, and Prime Distributors in both Telugu states.

In-house VFX advantage The producer confirmed that the VFX work was done in-house for greater creative control. “If we outsource, we must accept what they deliver. Doing it ourselves gave us complete authority,” he said.

Challenges and scale One of the most challenging sequences involved Sampathi, a giant bird created with animatrix technology. A 30,000-square-foot set, the second largest floor in India, was built for this scene. According to Prasad, no film has attempted such complex human interaction with a creature before.

Finally, he noted that Sri Rama’s presence in the trailer carries deep significance and will provide audiences with a powerful theatrical experience.

With its scale, story, and cutting-edge visuals, ‘Mirai’ promises to redefine Indian fantasy cinema.