Mirai Teaser Released: Teja Sajja’s Mythological Action Film Promises Big Adventure | September 2025 Release

The new movie Mirai, starring Teja Sajja, is building a lot of buzz as it recently released teaser. Made by Teja Sajja, Karthik Ghattamaneni, and People Media Factory, the film promises an exciting action-adventure.

The teaser shows the rise of a dark force, but the hero’s weapon, Mirai, is ready to fight back. Teja Sajja plays a young man who doesn’t know his true power yet but will soon become a powerful warrior called Super Yodha. His intense action scenes, including a dramatic train fight, show his dedication to the role.

Manoj Manchu plays the main villain, bringing a strong and scary presence. Ritika Nayak is the leading lady, and Shriya Saran plays an important supporting role. Veteran actors Jayaram and Jagapathi Babu add depth to the cast.

Karthik Ghattamaneni wears many hats as writer, director, and cinematographer. His storytelling and camera work give the film a grand feel. One striking scene features Lord Ram walking with monkeys bowing, creating a powerful divine moment.

The music by Gowra Hari has added enough excitement to the film’s big moments. Producers TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad have made sure the movie looks rich and impressive from start to finish.

With such a strong teaser, Mirai teaser has increased the hype and is on the verge of becoming a huge blockbuster once it hits theatres. The movie will release in multiple languages on September 5, 2025. Fans can’t wait to see this action-adventure on the big screen.

Watch Mirai teaser here:










