‘Mithra Mandali’locks Oct16 release for a laughter-packed Diwali
The festive season just got more exciting! The makers of Mithra Mandali have officially announced October 16th as the worldwide release date, promising audiences a Diwali filled with fun, chaos, and laughter.
After creating buzz with its teaser and chartbuster songs, the team dropped a vibrant Release Date Poster along with a quirky announcement video. Packed with fireworks, humour, and colourful energy, the poster and video have already set the festive mood across social media, giving fans a glimpse of the madness that awaits on the big screen.
Presented by Bunny Vas under the BV Works banner, and jointly produced by SaptaAswa Media Works and Vyra Entertainments, Mithra Mandali is directed by Vijayendar. The film features a dynamic ensemble – Priyadarshi, Niharika N M, Vishnu Oi, Rag Mayur, and Prasad Behara – who promise to deliver a laugh riot with their impeccable comic timing and camaraderie.
Backing the project are producers Kalyan Manthina, Bhanu Pratapa, and Dr.Vijender Reddy Teegala, with co-production by SomarajuPenmetsa. The technical team includes RR Dhruvan (Music Director), Siddharth SJ (Cinematographer), Peekay (Editor), Gandhi Nadikudikar (Art Director), and Shilpa Tangturu (Costume Designer).
With buzz steadily building since its teaser launch, Mithra Mandali is all set to light up theatres this Diwali with youthful humour, mystery, and festive cheer.