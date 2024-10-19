Moana 2 Box Office Predictions: $100M+ Opening Week Set to Break Records

Walt Disney Animation Studios is poised to deliver yet another blockbuster hit with the release of Moana 2. The highly anticipated sequel is predicted to generate over $100 million during its opening week, potentially shattering multiple box office records, according to industry tracking service Quorum.

Scheduled for release during the Thanksgiving holiday, Moana 2 is expected to surpass the $93.5 million opening record currently held by Disney’s 2013 release Frozen, which debuted on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. If the predictions hold true, this will mark the biggest opening for a movie released just before Thanksgiving.

The sequel to the beloved 2016 hit picks up where the original left off, following Moana