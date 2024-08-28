Live
- Nagarkurnool: Boy Dies from Electric Shock
- Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on 28 August, 2024
- HDK visits BHEL- Electronics Division
- CCB waited for half an hour in front of central prison before the raid
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 28 August, 2024
- Submission of documents to be made in SROs
- Govt hospital doctors no less than private hospital doctors: CM
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today surges, check the rates on 28 August, 2024
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on 28 August, 2024
- Cooperation of rly officials sought for completion of pending works
Mohanlal quits as AMMA chief over sex allegations
Kochi: In the wake of various sexual allegations cropping up against many of its members, all office-bearers of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) including its president and top actor Mohanlal, resigned from their positions on Tuesday.
In a statement, the Association said the current administrative panel resigned as such, taking moral responsibility for the allegations. The new administrative panel would be elected within two months after convening a general body meeting, it said. The Association also thanked everyone for criticising and correcting them, the statement added.
