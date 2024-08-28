  • Menu
Mohanlal quits as AMMA chief over sex allegations

Kochi: In the wake of various sexual allegations cropping up against many of its members, all office-bearers of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) including its president and top actor Mohanlal, resigned from their positions on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Association said the current administrative panel resigned as such, taking moral responsibility for the allegations. The new administrative panel would be elected within two months after convening a general body meeting, it said. The Association also thanked everyone for criticising and correcting them, the statement added.

