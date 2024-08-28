Mohanlal Resigns as AMMA President Amidst Malayalam Film Industry Scandal

Veteran actor Mohanlal has resigned from his position as the President of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA). This resignation has sent shockwaves through the Malayalam film industry, especially following the sensational remarks made by the Justice K. Hema Committee regarding the treatment of actresses in the industry.

Justice K. Hema Committee, appointed to investigate the issues faced by women in the Malayalam film industry, recently submitted a damning report. The report highlighted serious allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, leading to widespread outrage. The committee's findings have sparked intense discussions, with many demanding accountability and change within the industry.

Following Mohanlal's resignation, all working group members of AMMA also submitted their joint resignations.

In response to the allegations and the uproar surrounding them, the Kerala government has taken decisive action. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan convened a high-level meeting with top police officials, resulting in the formation of a seven-member special investigation team. This team is tasked with probing the atrocities faced by actresses in the industry, aiming to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The controversy deepened when new allegations of abuse surfaced on Sunday, August 25. An old book related to actor and politician Mukesh, who is also a CPI(M) MLA, resurfaced, reigniting discussions about past allegations against him. Mukesh has been accused of sexual harassment, but he has denied the allegations, claiming they are baseless and politically motivated.

The ripple effect of these allegations has been significant, with prominent figures in the Malayalam film industry stepping down from their positions. Director Ranjith, a National Award-winning screenwriter and actor, resigned from his leadership role in the government-run Film Academy. Additionally, AMMA General Secretary Siddiqui resigned after a young actress accused him of sexual harassment.

Actor Shammi Thilakan, known for his outspoken nature, criticized Mohanlal for his silence on the issue. Thilakan argued that Mohanlal’s inability to respond effectively to such serious accusations was a failure of leadership. He emphasized that the Justice K. Hema Committee's report contained evidence pointing to a "power group" within the industry, and those identified must face the consequences.

As the investigation progresses, more actresses are coming forward with their stories of abuse, though many are reluctant to name their abusers publicly. This growing chorus of voices is putting additional pressure on the government and industry leaders to take concrete action.

Amidst these allegations, Mukesh has defended himself, stating that he is being targeted due to his political affiliations. He has dismissed the claims as baseless, asserting that they are part of a campaign to discredit him as a ruling party legislator.