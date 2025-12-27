Mohanlal’s winning streak faces a jolt as ‘Vrusshabha’ struggles at box-office

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal delivered a remarkable year at the box office in 2025, achieving a rare hat-trick of hits at a time when many of his contemporaries across industries are struggling to secure even a single successful release. The legendary actor enjoyed major success with L2: Empuraan, Thudarum, and Hridayapoorvam, reaffirming his enduring star power and audience pull.

Both L2: Empuraan and Thudarum went on to become among the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time, posting sensational numbers in Kerala. Meanwhile, Hridayapoorvam emerged as a slow-burn success, eventually earning hit status through steady collections over time.

However, Mohanlal’s fourth release of the year, Vrusshabha, appears to have interrupted his golden run. The bilingual fantasy drama, built around the theme of reincarnation and released on the eve of Christmas, opened to mixed-to-poor reviews and underwhelming audience response. Despite its festive release window and extended holiday period, the film failed to generate momentum at the box office.

Made on an estimated budget of ₹120 crore with heavy investment in technical grandeur, Vrusshabha needed at least a decent reception to sustain itself. Trade reports suggest that the film’s weak openings and negative word of mouth have significantly affected collections, making recovery of the investment unlikely. Its performance in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada markets has also been largely negligible.

Looking ahead, Mohanlal is set to return with renewed expectations in Drishyam 3. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the much-anticipated third installment of the blockbuster franchise has completed filming and is slated for release next year. With the first two parts being massive successes, industry watchers are keen to see if the actor will reclaim his box-office dominance once again.