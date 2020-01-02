Move Over Kavali, Rajinikanth's Darbar Aircraft Just Landed

Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth sure knows what his fans want and delivers exactly that! Just before the release of his movies, the makers often come up with interesting marketing strategies to keep the movie in news. Remember Rajijikanth's comeback movie Kabali? Yes the movie which featured Marathi actress Radhika Apte and had a special aircraft for the same?

The makers of Darbar too seems to be following the same strategy. A special aircraft with a life pic of Darbar poster stuck to it was spotted at an airport much to the delight of Thalaivar fans. This announcement about Darbar aircraft was made by musician Anirudh Ravinchander who too to Twitter to share pictures of the aircraft. Looks like Lyca Productions which is bankrolling Darbar is sparing no effort to get maximum publicity for the film.

The Thalaiva movie is being directed by AR Murugadoss and is slated for release on January 9.