‘Mowgli 2025’begins shoot with thrilling video announcement

National Award-winning director Sandeep Raj, known for his critically acclaimed debut Colour Photo, is set to enthrall audiences once again with Mowgli 2025. The film, produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory, is a contemporary love story set against a breathtaking forest backdrop.

Rising star Roshan Kanakala, who impressed audiences with his intense debut in Bubblegum, plays a powerful role in Mowgli 2025, showcasing his versatility. The film also marks the debut of actress Sakshi Sagar Mhadolkar as the female lead.

Announcing the film’s commencement, the makers released an intriguing gun-making video. The clip features Sandeep Raj crafting a gun inside a tent before handing it to Sakshi. Roshan then joins her, and together, they take aim and fire, with the screen fading to a final message wishing everyone a Happy Valentine’s Day. The concept adds a layer of mystery and adventure, hinting at the film’s unique storytelling.

The film boasts an impressive technical crew, including cinematographer Rama Maruthi M., music composer KaalaBhairava, editor Kodati Pavan Kalyan, and art director Kiran Mamidi. Choreographing the action sequences is Natraj Madigonda, while Rama Maruthi M. and Radhakrishna Reddy co-wrote the script.

With nearly eight months dedicated to scripting and seven months for pre-production, Mowgli 2025 is shaping up to be a visually stunning and emotionally gripping cinematic experience. The film is slated for release later this year.