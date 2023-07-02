Live
Mrunal to make Kollywood debut soon!
Enchanting beauty Mrunal Thakur’s first big film is Hrithik Roshan’s “Super 30.” But the movie that brought her into the limelight is “Sita Ramam” which is regarded as a modern-day classic. She was recently seen in the Netflix series “Lust Stories 2.”
The fresh buzz in the Tamil film circles is that Mrunal is the female lead in Siva Karthikeyan and AR Murugadoss’ upcoming project. The word is that the final talks are going on between the actress and the team. Also, it is being said that Mrunal will sign on the dotted lines very soon.
If the buzz turns out to be true, then this would mark the Kollywood debut for Mrunal Thakur. Currently, she is busy with Natural Star Nani’s 30th movie, which is scheduled for Christmas 2023 release. Mrunal is also part of Vijay Deverakonda’s 13th film, which started its shoot recently.