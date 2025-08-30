My character in ‘Image of Her’ is unlike anything I’ve done before: Priya Banerjee

Actor Priya Banerjee has offered audiences a first glimpse into her upcoming short film Image Of Her by sharing behind-the-scenes moments on social media. Written and directed by Pranjal Jain, the project is set to travel across the festival circuit and is said to be partly inspired by real-life experiences.

Although the makers have kept the storyline under wraps, the short is described as an intimate, layered narrative that dives deep into emotions drawn from reality while weaving a fictionalized narrative for the screen. Jain’s writing, according to insiders, combines authenticity with artistic expression, making it a compelling addition to the indie short film space.

Banerjee, who has built a steady career across both OTT and film platforms, expressed her excitement about working on this project. Sharing her thoughts, she said, “I can’t reveal much right now, but I can say that my character in Image Of Her is unlike anything I’ve done before. Every role teaches me something new, but this one felt different from the very beginning.”

She further added, “It has been crafted with honesty, and though inspired by real-life situations, the storytelling brings its own unique texture. Working with Pranjal Jain was deeply fulfilling, and I am eager for audiences to experience it at festivals.”

For those unaware, Priya Banerjee is married to actor Prateik Babbar and is the daughter-in-law of veteran star Raj Babbar. However, she has carved her own path with acclaimed performances in projects like Mismatched and Call Me Bae.

With its grounded inspiration and artistic vision, Image Of Her promises to showcase yet another dimension of Banerjee’s versatility. The film will soon begin its festival journey, before eventually reaching a wider audience.