My role in 'Ghost' is the best so far: Actor Shivam Bhaargava

Shivam Bhaargava, model turned actor, who made his debut with Vikram Bhatt's "Ghost" opposite Sanaya Irani, was also seen in The Trip - Season 2 (YouTube - Bindass), Bombers (ZEE5), Tuesdays and Fridays (Netflix) and best known for his work in music videos like 'Kal Shab' with Apeksha Porwal, Akasa's Naiyyo, Main Marjaunga by Stebin Ben, Jeet Ganguly's Kaise Hum Bataye and Palak Muchhal's Dil Deewana with Pranutan Bahl and few short films. Currently seen playing commando alongside Akshaye Khanna in ZEE5's "State of Siege: Temple Attack."



On talking about his acting journey Shivam states, "Well, I came to Mumbai after finishing my Masters in Business. I wanted to act but I had no training yet and no idea how to go about starting to audition and acting. So I started assisting Shanoo Sharma, the in house Casting Director at YRF. I learnt a lot working with her and other actors, got to understand how casting works and what the Casting Director is looking for in an actor and grew more confident as an actor myself. I then did some acting workshops and dance classes and eventually started auditioning myself after about a year and a half of assisting."

On sharing about having plethora of work in his hand and few music videos the young lad reveals, "I'm happy that I have a few releases now. Films, web series, short films, music videos, basically I'm happy that I have work to show for my time spent here and I'm looking forward to what lies ahead. I think Music Videos have always been around but in the last year, because of the pandemic, we have fewer films releasing in cinemas, which has given ott platforms quite a boost. Music vidoes are a great way of telling stories and clearly there's a huge demand for entertainment at the moment, hence the growth."

Sharing about his best role so far, the actor revealed, "I'd have to say Karan Khanna in Ghost for various reasons. I got the opportunity to work with Mr. Vikram Bhatt, who has made some brilliant films. I was cast opposite Sanaya Irani, who was just a delight to work with and we were shooting in London. Plus this character was very different from who I am, which is why it was great to work on creating it. Apart from that I'd love to do comedy, action, romance or even thrillers. Just a good script and a good screenplay with a meaty role."

Talking about his working experience with Vikram Bhat he apprised, "Vikram sir was very easy to work with, he was very clear with what he wants from a take qnd there was always so much to learn from him, during takes and then when we'd have discusssions over lunch."

He also shared about beating the boredom in lockdown, "Life in the pandemic has mostly been spent confined within the four walls of my apartment, much like everyone else, but that did give me a lot of time to work on myself and my craft. A few things actually. Tried cooking (not for me), started Calisthenics, learning Spanish, to name a few."