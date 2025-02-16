Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Thandel’ joins 100 Cr club, becomes career-best hit

Naga Chaitanya's latest film, Thandel, has emerged as a box office sensation, marking his first-ever entry into the 100 Cr club. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti and featuring Sai Pallavi as the female lead, the film has become the biggest hit of his career.

Despite releasing in February, an off-season period with no major holidays, Thandel opened strongly at the box office. However, challenges loomed when an HD version leaked online on the very first day. While piracy raised concerns, the film recovered swiftly, gaining momentum in the Telugu states. Its strong hold at the box office has led to a resurgence in collections during its second weekend.

Internationally, Thandel has also made waves, crossing the $1 million mark overseas. With its worldwide gross surpassing ₹100 crore before the second weekend concluded, the film has turned into a profitable venture for distributors in the Telugu states.

Naga Chaitanya’s dedicated performance and transformation for the role have been widely appreciated. His fans, especially the Akkineni loyalists, are celebrating this monumental achievement.

Meanwhile, the film continues to enjoy strong audience traction, with BookMyShow registering high booking numbers, particularly on Sundays. Thandel’s remarkable performance reaffirms Naga Chaitanya’s growing box office dominance and sets a new benchmark in his career.