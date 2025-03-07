Live
Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel Released on This OTT Platform; Check Details
Thandel features Divya Pillai, Prakash Raj, Aadukalam Naren, Babloo Prithiveeraj, and others.
Tollywood's latest hit, Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, has crossed the Rs. 100 crore mark, becoming the actor’s first film to achieve this milestone. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, this romantic action drama has been well-received and is now available for streaming on Netflix.
One month after its theatrical release, Thandel makes its OTT debut on Netflix, streaming in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Fans who missed it in theaters can now enjoy the film at home.
The movie also features Divya Pillai, Prakash Raj, Aadukalam Naren, Babloo Prithiveeraj, and others. Devi Sri Prasad’s music adds to the intensity of the action-packed story. Produced by Bunny Vas, Thandel continues to captivate audiences.
