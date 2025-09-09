Nandamuri Balakrishna creates history NSE

Shri Nandamuri Balakrishna, Chairman of Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital & Research Institute, visited the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Mumbai along with dignitaries from the hospital.

During this special visit, NSE officials extended a rare honour by inviting Shri Balakrishna to ring the ceremonial bell at the exchange, as a mark of respect for his presence.

This proud moment marks a milestone in the history of the Stock Exchange, as Shri Nandamuri Balakrishna became the first-ever South Indian actor and film personality to ring the bell at NSE. His participation not only reflects recognition of his stature as a leading actor and people’s representative but also symbolizes the bridging of cinema, philanthropy, and corporate institutions on a national platform.

Shri Balakrishna, who has been actively serving as the Chairman of Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital, continues to inspire millions through his service-oriented initiatives, apart from his distinguished career in cinema and politics.