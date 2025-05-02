Live
Nani’s Hit 3 Scores Big on Day 1, But Falls Short of Dasara Record
Nani's action thriller Hit 3 opened with strong reviews and a ₹19 crore Day 1 net in India, becoming his second biggest opener after Dasara. Full official numbers expected soon.
Hero Nani’s latest action-packed thriller Hit 3 released in theaters on Thursday, May 1st, and has opened to positive reviews from audiences. Nani plays Arjun Sarkar, a fierce police officer, and his new violent avatar is drawing moviegoers to theaters in big numbers.
What Were the Expectations?
There were high hopes that Hit 3 could become Nani’s biggest Day 1 opener, especially after the hype from trailers and early buzz.
Day 1 Collection Report (Estimated):
According to trade experts, the film earned a net collection of ₹19 crore across India on its opening day. Here's the regional breakdown:
Telugu: ₹18.25 crore
Tamil: ₹35 lakh
Kannada: ₹5 lakh
Hindi: ₹25 lakh
Malayalam: ₹1 lakh
Note: These are not official figures, but industry estimates.
How Does It Compare to Nani’s Other Films?
#1: Dasara – ₹23.2 crore net (India) on Day 1
#2: Hit 3 – ₹19 crore net (India) on Day 1 (estimated)
Other movies like Saturday (₹9 crore net) and Ante Sundaraniki (₹6.25 crore net) were far behind.
So far, Hit 3 is Nani’s second biggest opening, behind Dasara.
What’s Next?
The official Day 1 gross is expected to be announced today (May 2) by the film’s team.
To beat Dasara’s ₹38 crore worldwide Day 1 gross, Hit 3 would need to collect more than ₹43 crore globally on its first day.