Nani’s Hit 3 Scores Big on Day 1, But Falls Short of Dasara Record

Hero Nani’s latest action-packed thriller Hit 3 released in theaters on Thursday, May 1st, and has opened to positive reviews from audiences. Nani plays Arjun Sarkar, a fierce police officer, and his new violent avatar is drawing moviegoers to theaters in big numbers.

What Were the Expectations?

There were high hopes that Hit 3 could become Nani’s biggest Day 1 opener, especially after the hype from trailers and early buzz.

Day 1 Collection Report (Estimated):

According to trade experts, the film earned a net collection of ₹19 crore across India on its opening day. Here's the regional breakdown:

Telugu: ₹18.25 crore

Tamil: ₹35 lakh

Kannada: ₹5 lakh

Hindi: ₹25 lakh

Malayalam: ₹1 lakh

Note: These are not official figures, but industry estimates.

How Does It Compare to Nani’s Other Films?

#1: Dasara – ₹23.2 crore net (India) on Day 1

#2: Hit 3 – ₹19 crore net (India) on Day 1 (estimated)

Other movies like Saturday (₹9 crore net) and Ante Sundaraniki (₹6.25 crore net) were far behind.

So far, Hit 3 is Nani’s second biggest opening, behind Dasara.

What’s Next?

The official Day 1 gross is expected to be announced today (May 2) by the film’s team.

To beat Dasara’s ₹38 crore worldwide Day 1 gross, Hit 3 would need to collect more than ₹43 crore globally on its first day.



