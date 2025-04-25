Live
Nani's 'Hit: The Third Case’ Gets ‘A’ Certificate for Release; Will Release on This Date
Nani shared the news on his social media. He posted a picture with a big ‘A’ and wrote:
The Censor Board has given ‘Hit: The Third Case’ an ‘A’ certificate, allowing it to be released. The film is directed by Sailesh Kolanu and stars actor Nani.
“A for ARJUN SARKAAR. CERTIFIED. #HIT3 #HIT3FromMay1st”
The poster also had a warning that said:
“Warning: Sarkaar’s rage and violence is certified.”
The movie has created a lot of excitement, especially after its intense trailer. In the trailer, Nani as Arjun Sarkaar talks about how criminals should be dealt with. He says:
“Criminals belong in a 10-feet lock-up or deep inside a six-feet hole. No criminal should be free until they’ve faced real punishment. Just being a police officer is enough to feel this way.”
‘Hit: The Third Case’ will be released worldwide on May 1, 2025.
The film is directed by Dr. Sailesh Kolanu and produced by Prashanthi Tipirneni. Nani and Srinidhi Shetty play the main roles. The music is by Mickey J Meyer, and the cinematography is by Sanu John Varghese. The editing is by Karthika Srinivas R.