Narne Nithin’s ‘Sri Sri Sri Rajavaru’ trailer gets a grand launch

Rising star Narne Nithin, who has quickly built a name for himself with back-to-back hits, is all set to return with his latest film Sri Sri Sri Rajavaru. Directed by National Award winner Satish Vegesna of Shatamanam Bhavati fame, the film is slated for a grand worldwide release on June 6. Sampada plays the female lead, and the project is produced by Chintapalli Ramarao under Sri Vedakshara Movies.

Billed as a youthful commercial action entertainer, the film promises a strong mix of family drama and rural emotions. The trailer was unveiled at a grand event in Hyderabad, attended by the film’s cast and crew.

Director Satish Vegesna stated that the film revolves around self-conquest and transformation. He praised Nithin’s evolution from a charming youngster to a dynamic action hero and promised audiences an emotionally rich experience with relatable characters.

Producer Chintapalli Ramarao shared confidence in the film’s success, calling it a perfect blend of mass appeal and message. With high expectations and strong backing, Sri Sri Sri Rajavaru is poised to impress audiences on June 6.